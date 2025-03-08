Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 6,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 10,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Rubellite Energy Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.
About Rubellite Energy
Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rubellite Energy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.