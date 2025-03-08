ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $42.62. Approximately 168,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 84,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50. The company has a market cap of $881.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUSM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,833,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,145,000 after purchasing an additional 534,808 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,189,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 181,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 45,773 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period.
About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.
