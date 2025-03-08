Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 1,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

