Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.30. 10,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 39,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $40.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 58.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
