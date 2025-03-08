Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Price Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.10 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.32). Approximately 217,104,266 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,552% from the average daily volume of 13,141,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.90 ($1.20).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.04).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 10.0 %
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.