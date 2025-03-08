Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:COIW) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:COIW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3451 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a 11.0% increase from Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of COIW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.11. 6,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230. Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.27.

