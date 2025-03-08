Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Shares Up 29.6% – Time to Buy?

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) shares rose 29.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.31. 554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Further Reading

