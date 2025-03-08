LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Trading 2.1% Higher – What’s Next?

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.87. 144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

LIXIL Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

See Also

