KRM22 (LON:KRM) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.02 ($0.32). Approximately 26,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 12,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

KRM22 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -422.07. The firm has a market cap of £9.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.15.

Insider Activity at KRM22

In other KRM22 news, insider Thomas Keith Todd sold 8,400 shares of KRM22 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total value of £2,100 ($2,713.53). 45.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRM22 Company Profile

At KRM22, we believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. We develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost management to capital market organisations.

