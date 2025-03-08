Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Trading Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €66.68 ($72.25) and last traded at €66.00 ($71.51). 447,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.20 ($67.40).

Brenntag Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of €60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

