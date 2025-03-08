iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.21. 31,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 89,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

