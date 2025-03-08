iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Trading 5.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.19 and last traded at $47.14. 44,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 63,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 6.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $747.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000.
iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
