Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2015 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.
Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:AAPW traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782. Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $51.86.
