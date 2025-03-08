Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading 2.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 212,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Tasty Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,066.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Tasty Company Profile

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. The company operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

