Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 80,443,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 40,110,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.