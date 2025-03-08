Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ICF International stock on February 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ICF International alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICFI traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 323,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.56. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 9.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Sidoti raised ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Read Our Latest Report on ICFI

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.