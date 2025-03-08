Rep. Greg Landsman Purchases Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently bought shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). In a filing disclosed on March 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ameriprise Financial stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (1)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 2/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/19/2024.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMP traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $499.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 26.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

