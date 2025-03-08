Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Spotify Technology stock on February 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT traded down $12.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $531.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,643. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $249.58 and a 12 month high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $547.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

