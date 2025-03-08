Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Down 12.8% – Here’s What Happened

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) dropped 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 121,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 38,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$63.28 million, a PE ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

