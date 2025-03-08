Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 48943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 38.84%. Research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

