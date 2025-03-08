Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 150,167 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 127,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 2.05.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

