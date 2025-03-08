Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 262,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 486,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,281,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 67,280 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,505,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 496,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

