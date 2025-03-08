Promising Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 8th

Rigetti Computing, Inflection Point Acquisition, Intuitive Machines, Visionary, and Visionary are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically between $300 million and $2 billion. These stocks tend to be more volatile and carry higher risk compared to large cap stocks, but they can also offer higher growth potential as the companies expand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,469,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,392,554. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

NASDAQ:IPAX traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 52,216,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Intuitive Machines (LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

NASDAQ:LUNR traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 52,026,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,393,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Visionary (GV)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

NASDAQ:GV traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 71,605,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. Visionary has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

