Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – March 8th

Rigetti Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that are actively involved in developing or commercializing quantum computing technology. These stocks offer investors exposure to an emerging field that leverages principles of quantum mechanics to solve computational problems beyond the capabilities of traditional computers, often carrying high growth potential alongside significant market and technological risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 74,469,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,392,554. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $8.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.68. 4,249,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $190.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $145.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IonQ stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,153,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,933,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 44,225,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,271,703. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.03. 7,889,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,042,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $27.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

