Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Home Depot alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.59. The company has a market capitalization of $374.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.