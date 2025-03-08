Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), with a volume of 180578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).
Kanabo Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 24.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.99.
About Kanabo Group
Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.
