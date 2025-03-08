Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNBGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), with a volume of 180578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 24.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.99.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo is creating a new standard in the medical cannabis industry by improving the well-being of millions around the world. Its focus is on the distribution of Cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.

