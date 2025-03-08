Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$153.15 and last traded at C$152.07, with a volume of 286703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$150.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$145.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$140.77. The stock has a market cap of C$42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 54,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.57, for a total value of C$7,779,271.50. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

