Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.63. 358,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 621,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,175,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,579,000.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.