Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $345.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.35. The stock has a market cap of $642.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $366.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

