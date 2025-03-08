Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.37.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

