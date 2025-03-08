Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,688,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 2,257,886 shares.The stock last traded at $14.16 and had previously closed at $13.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,481,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,596,000 after buying an additional 163,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,111,000 after buying an additional 2,424,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 344,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after buying an additional 613,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $27,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.