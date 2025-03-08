Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading 13.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 127,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 145,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aztec Minerals Stock Up 8.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

