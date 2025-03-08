Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 327786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.78).

Equals Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.18. The company has a market capitalization of £262.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.36.

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc is an AIM-listed fintech founded in 2005 and listed in 2014 that develops and sells scalable payment platforms to enable organisations and individuals to move and easily manage their money flows through its payment and card products.

Its core brands are:

Equals Money – an international, domestic and card payment platform delivering corporate payments solutions from FX to expense management.

