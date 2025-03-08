Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,458,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,205,000 after acquiring an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

