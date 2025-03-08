Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Down 14.6% – Here’s What Happened

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) fell 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 577.40 ($7.46) and last traded at GBX 581 ($7.51). 49,456,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average session volume of 10,135,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.79).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.99) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 640 ($8.27).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 597.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 531.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,158.20). 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

