Reviewing CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) and Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CalciMedica has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rani Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CalciMedica and Rani Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalciMedica 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rani Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17

Earnings and Valuation

CalciMedica currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 703.57%. Rani Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 690.60%. Given CalciMedica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CalciMedica is more favorable than Rani Therapeutics.

This table compares CalciMedica and Rani Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalciMedica N/A N/A -$34.36 million ($1.08) -2.07 Rani Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.97 million ($1.06) -1.47

CalciMedica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rani Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of CalciMedica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CalciMedica and Rani Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalciMedica N/A -164.24% -103.53% Rani Therapeutics N/A -219.64% -56.71%

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats CalciMedica on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia. It also develops CM6336, an oral CRAC channel inhibitors for chronic inflammatory indications; and Auxora, for the treatment of acute ulcerative colitis and allergic asthma. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies. Its product pipeline includes RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody that is in preclinical studies to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-111, an ustekinumab biosimilar for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

