Promising Oil Stocks To Follow Today – March 5th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, production, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. Investors in oil stocks face volatility tied to fluctuations in global oil prices, geopolitical developments, and industry-specific trends that influence both supply and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,738,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,933,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.04. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.93. 4,255,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,485. The company has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.61.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.76. 6,359,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average is $104.75.

