Camden National Bank Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $119.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

