Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,241 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $258,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 36,518 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.81 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $401.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.30.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

