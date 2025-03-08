Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cadence Design Systems stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.21. 2,405,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.68 and its 200 day moving average is $285.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.72 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,937,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,655,000 after purchasing an additional 601,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. The trade was a 12.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,504,126 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

