Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CMG stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,663,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,689,723. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.