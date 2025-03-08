Rep. Mark E. Green Sells NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares

Representative Mark E. Green (R-Tennessee) recently sold shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). In a filing disclosed on March 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in NGL Energy Partners stock on February 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EQUITABLE ADVISORS INVESTMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Mark E. Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 2/18/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) on 1/2/2025.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,275. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $631.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $67,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,470. The trade was a 2.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Representative Green

Mark Green (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Green (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

In May 2017, Green was nominated by Donald Trump for the position of Secretary of the United States Army. Green withdrew his nomination.

Green received his bachelor’s in quantitative business management from West Point. He later received a master’s certificate in information systems from the University of Southern California and an M.D. from Wright State University. Green’s professional experience includes working as the president of Emergency Services Network and as the CEO of Align MD Foundation. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army from 1987 to 1990. He was part of the unit that captured Saddam Hussein. Green wrote about the experience in a book, A Night with Saddam.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

