Canadian Stocks To Research – March 8th

CSX, Visionary, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Celsius, and Molson Coors Beverage are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are based in Canada and are primarily bought, sold, and traded on Canadian stock exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). They represent partial ownership in these companies and offer investors exposure to the Canadian economy, with their performance influenced by both local economic conditions and global market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 19,422,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,614,221. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Visionary (GV)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Shares of Visionary stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 71,605,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130,716. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Visionary has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GV

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

CNI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,142,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $96.28 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

CNQ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,417,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,830,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,018. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,278. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TAP

Recommended Stories