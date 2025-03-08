Best Airline Stocks To Follow Now – March 8th

United Airlines, American Airlines Group, and Zscaler are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks refer to shares issued by companies operating in the air transportation industry, allowing investors to gain partial ownership in these businesses. The performance of these stocks is influenced by factors such as economic conditions, fuel prices, and travel demand, making them subject to shifts in market sentiment and industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

United Airlines stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,848,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,766. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 76,538,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,801,629. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,342,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,072. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -835.04 and a beta of 0.89.

