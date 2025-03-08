Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 8,478,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 45,182,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $650.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 335.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

