Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Down 17.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.7% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 320 to GBX 300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spire Healthcare Group traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 184.80 ($2.39). 5,759,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 751% from the average session volume of 676,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.90).

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £711.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 EPS for the current year.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.