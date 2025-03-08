iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $102,003,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,429,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 128.1% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $578.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

