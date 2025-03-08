West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $740,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $56,144,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,811 shares of company stock worth $142,391,012. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Intuit Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $609.61 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $602.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

