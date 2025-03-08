Blankinship & Foster LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,424,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $283.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.99 and a 200-day moving average of $289.87. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

