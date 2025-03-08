Camden National Bank Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.4% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

